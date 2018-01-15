× Scam: There’s no such thing as a $40 ‘Mo’s Crab & Chowder Fest’ event in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Contact the Better Business Bureau and your credit card company if you purchased a ticket for a crab fest that was never going to happen. Scammers put the event on various calendar sites whose calendars are run by third party vendors.

Fox 4 uses ‘SpinGo’ to run and verify calendar events. While the Crab and Chowder Fest hoax remains posted as an event, the function to buy tickets is not active.

The Crab and Chowder Fest event was promoted as happening on January 20th and tickets for ‘All You Can Eat Dungeness Crab’ and New England clam chowder cost $40. That already seemed too good to be true, but the scammers piled on more fake promises including a live band, wine, beer, and a ‘full no-host bar.’

Click here to report a scam to the Better Business Bureau. When looking through online calendars, be sure to verify the event. In this case, the event was to be held at 2300 Main Street (Two Pershing Square). The property manager said there was no Crab and Chowder Fest on the calendar.

Related: Problem Solvers story on racers who paid for a 5K that didn’t exist