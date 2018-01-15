School districts across metro announce closings due to winter weather, freezing temperatures

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several districts have announced school closings for Tuesday as the metro prepares for some winter weather.

We will have to watch for dangerous wind chills tonight as temperatures fall below zero and wind chills will range from -10 to -20 tomorrow morning. A Wind Chill Advisory begins at 6 p.m. and lasts through tomorrow at noon.

