Sedalia woman dead after apparent assault with weapon

SEDALIA, Mo. — Sedalia police say a woman has died after apparently being assaulted with a weapon.

Police Cmdr. Matthew Wirt says emergency responders went to an apartment Sunday night after receiving a report of an assault.

A woman at the scene, 33-year-old Heather McClellan, was taken to a Sedalia hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The Sedalia Democrat reports Wirt said the weapon was not a firearm but would not elaborate.

Wirt said police are following several leads. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.