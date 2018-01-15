Snow Creek opens early and slopes are loaded with fresh snow for those looking to take advantage of the cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTON, Mo. -- Three-day weekends during the winter often draw big crowds to Snow Creek, and this weekend is no different.

Darin Pond with Snow Creek says thanks to the cold temperatures, crews produced up to 72 inches of fresh snow for the slopes in preparation for the holiday weekend. This time last year Snow Creek only had 40 to 50 inches of snow for the slopes.

"Our base right now is about 72 inches with piles 10 to 15 feet deep that we can move out wherever we need it," Pond said.

To accommodate the large crowd that is expected, Snow Creek will open at 9 a.m. Monday instead of noon. Slopes will remain open until 9 p.m.

