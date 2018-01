Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The cold dry air has been moving into the metro and with it comes static electricity. Tesla Tommy visited Fox 4 Monday, Jan. 15 as part of Mad Science Mondays to share some experiments parents can do with the children to teach them about what causes static electricity.

Here's what you'll need:

Balloon

Pencil

Clear plastic cup

Small piece of foil

6 inches of cotton string

