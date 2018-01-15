Woman pays it forward to Raytown pharmacist who prevented her from taking the wrong medication

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- A local woman tells Fox 4 that her pharmacist recently saved her life and kept her from taking the wrong medication.

To say thank you Marilynne Caldwell nominated the Raytown Hy-Vee pharmacist for Fox 4's Pay-It-Forward Award.

"Randy the pharmacist here is like a miracle," Caldwell said. "He’s created many miracles. He’s very concerned and watches for his patients."

Randy humbly accepted the award and said he didn't think he deserved recognition for doing the right thing.

