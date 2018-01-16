As deadline to fix concerns city council has about plan for new KCI looms, Edgemoor hosts final community meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Discussions continue Tuesday on building a single terminal airport, and this is your last chance to give input on what you want to see in a new KCI.

Last month, Edgemoor canceled its final community meeting just minutes after the city council voted against using the firm to build a new KCI, and Tuesday night they'll host a make-up meeting at Evangel Church. The public is invited to attend.

Edgemoor is still fixing some concerns addressed by the city council, all in an attempt to secure the rights to build Kansas City’s new billion-dollar single terminal airport.

Last month, the city council agreed to give Edgemoor until the end of January to fix some things they didn’t like in the contract – most notably a lack of minority and women business hiring.

Edgemoor will address that issue during Tuesday's meeting.

They – along with local union officials – are meeting with women and minority owned businesses Tuesday afternoon and Thursday to get more involved in the project.

The Black Chamber of Commerce wants at least 33-percent of the workers on KCI to be minorities and women, but these types of businesses are not in the union so Edgemoor is now working with union leaders to figure out how to hire enough women and minorities.

Edgemoor has until Jan. 30 to figure it all out. That’s when the city council will once again discuss whether to sign a new Memorandum of Understanding with Edgemoor or scrap the deal altogether and move on to another contractor.

If you want to attend the final public meeting with Edgemoor, it begins at 6 p.m. and runs until 7:30 p.m. at Evangel Church off the 103rd Street exit as you head westbound on I-435.

If the city decides to move ahead with Edgemoor as the lead contractor, the plan is to finish the final design and present it to the public this September.