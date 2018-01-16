As one KC man has learned, frigid temperatures throughout metro are wreaking havoc on water pipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- This winter has been particularly cold to salon owner Timothy Aguilar.

“There's no water. There hasn't been. It's pretty darn dry for a couple of days in the kitchen,” Aguilar said. “Today's the 16th. January 16th. Technically I only moved in this place 32 days ago, and I've had this issue three different times.”

Aguilar is without water yet again after pipes running to his apartment froze.

“I'm doing all the tricks and tips that everybody suggests -- leaving the water running, having a heater under the sink -- all of that good stuff," he said. "It just doesn't seem to be working."

Aguilar said a plumber told him the issue stems from an insulation issue that Aguilar can't fix on his own.

“I can't do laundry, can't do any of the dishes," he said. "I was going to a friend`s house to go to the restroom. Luckily, I own my own business so I have access to a place if I need to in the middle of the night."

It’s an issue Nathan Burns, general manager of Polestar Plumbing, said his crews are working around the clock to address.

“Right now, it's been crazy. This is probably the worst time I've seen it in the 10 years I've been doing it,” he said.

Burns said call volume for broken water pipes has increased more than 40 percent in just the last few weeks. That's a figure he expects to see spike again as warmer temperatures come in later this week.

“If you do have a frozen water line that does burst and you notice coming through first, you need to know where to shut your water off. If it does break, it can cause a lot of damage to your house,” he said.

Damage that can wash you out of your routine and your home.

“It's not comfortable having to impose on your friends," Aguilar said. "It's not comfortable having to leave the house in these temperatures in the middle of the night to go to your salon and use the restroom."