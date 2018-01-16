Danny Duffy pleads guilty to DUI charge, gets 1 year probation

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Royals pitcher Danny Duffy has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in a Kansas City suburb and has been placed on a year’s probation.

Sean Reilly, a spokesman for the city of Overland Park, Kansas, said Tuesday that Duffy entered the plea last week and will pay $1,220 in fines and court fees. Duffy must report to a probation officer once a month and abstain from drugs and alcohol. He also will be subject to random breath, urine or blood screenings.

Royals spokesman Mike Swanson said the plea is a matter between Duffy, his representatives and the city.

Police stopped and cited Duffy in August after he returned to Kansas City during a road trip for an exam on the elbow of his pitching arm. The left-hander underwent surgery in October and is expected to be ready for spring training next month.

Duffy went 9-10 with a 3.81 ERA over 24 starts in the first season of a five-year, $65 million contract extension. He struck out 130 while issuing just 41 walks, and was expected to be the ace of a rebuilt starting rotation.