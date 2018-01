Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Firefighters braved the cold after a fire broke out at a vacant home in Kansas City, Mo., early Tuesday.

It happened at 30th and Bellefontaine just after 4 a.m.

Firefighters thought they were responding to a smoke investigation, but they soon realized there was a fire and had to call extra crews.

They were able to put the fire out quickly, then head back to their station for warmth.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.