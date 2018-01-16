Diva of DIY demonstrates how to get rid of those popcorn ceilings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Diva of DIY does it again. In the video above she shows how you can update those popcorn ceilings in just a few steps and what you need to do it successfully.

What You Need:

Extra Wide Putty Knife

Pump Sprayer

Shop vacuum

Large Roll of Plastic Sheeting

Painters Tape

Warm Water

Instructions:

Remove all furniture and unhook lights/ceiling fans from the ceiling

Using painter’s tape and plastic, create an upside down tent in the room.

Using a pump sprayer and warm water, light mist a 5’ x 5’ section of the popcorn ceiling. Let sit 20 minutes or so.

Using your wide scraper, begin scraping the damp popcorn off of the ceiling.

Repeat the steps until all of the popcorn is removed. Let dry overnight.