Diva of DIY demonstrates how to get rid of those popcorn ceilings

Posted 12:04 pm, January 16, 2018, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Diva of DIY does it again. In the video above she shows how you can update those popcorn ceilings in just a few steps and what you need to do it successfully.

What You Need:

  • Extra Wide Putty Knife
  • Pump Sprayer
  • Shop vacuum
  • Large Roll of Plastic Sheeting
  • Painters Tape
  • Warm Water

Instructions:

  • Remove all furniture and unhook lights/ceiling fans from the ceiling
  • Using painter’s tape and plastic, create an upside down tent in the room.
  • Using a pump sprayer and warm water, light mist a 5’ x 5’ section of the popcorn ceiling.  Let sit 20 minutes or so.
  • Using your wide scraper, begin scraping the damp popcorn off of the ceiling.
  • Repeat the steps until all of the popcorn is removed.  Let dry overnight.