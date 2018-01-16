Diva of DIY demonstrates how to get rid of those popcorn ceilings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Diva of DIY does it again. In the video above she shows how you can update those popcorn ceilings in just a few steps and what you need to do it successfully.
What You Need:
- Extra Wide Putty Knife
- Pump Sprayer
- Shop vacuum
- Large Roll of Plastic Sheeting
- Painters Tape
- Warm Water
Instructions:
- Remove all furniture and unhook lights/ceiling fans from the ceiling
- Using painter’s tape and plastic, create an upside down tent in the room.
- Using a pump sprayer and warm water, light mist a 5’ x 5’ section of the popcorn ceiling. Let sit 20 minutes or so.
- Using your wide scraper, begin scraping the damp popcorn off of the ceiling.
- Repeat the steps until all of the popcorn is removed. Let dry overnight.
