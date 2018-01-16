Driver dies after single-vehicle crash near Truman and Alexander in Independence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Independence, Mo., early Tuesday morning.

It happened near Truman and Alexander roads around 1:40 a.m.

Police say the driver was in a Honda and driving west when they struck the end of a bridge.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital but died from their injuries.

Police say they are waiting to release the driver's identity until their family is notified.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the driver to crash into the end of the bridge.