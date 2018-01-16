Family Conservancy shares strategies to stop your toddler who is learning to speak from constantly saying “no”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- When kids are first learning how to speak"no" is one of the easiest words to learn, and it doesn't take long for it to become your toddler's favorite word.

Debbie Karlstrand, parenting expert from The Family Conservancy, visited FOX 4 Tuesday, Jan. 16 with tips for parents struggling with a toddler who is always saying "no."

Debbie suggests the following:

Examine when it is most likely to happen

As parents, state things positively

Offer lots of choices throughout the day

Recognize positive behaviors

If you would like more information you can contact The Family Conservancy at (913) 342-1110.