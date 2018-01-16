Grandview murder suspect’s claim that girlfriend was bad mother isn’t true, sister says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVIEW, Mo. -- After a Grandview man was charged Tuesday with murdering his 27-year-old girlfriend, the woman's sister just wants to know why.

"I don't have anything to say to him because I feel so much pain and hurt and disbelief," Lynnette Williams' sister Nina said. "Just why? Why my sister? The heart that she had -- the person that she was. When I say that my sister without a doubt, she didn't deserve this. Why?"

Lynette Williams' body was found on fire Sunday by a dumpster at the Arbors Apartments in Grandview. Her boyfriend and the father to her son, 27-year-old Kasanova Callier was charged with second-degree murder in connection with her death.

Court documents say, during a police interview, Callier told detectives Williams was a bad mother who would shake and threatened to kill their 4-month-old son.

Callier also said, "Whatever happened to her was supposed to happen," and told investigators that Williams tried to stab him and he had to kill her.

But Nina Williams isn't buying that description of her sister.

"We called her a Minnie Mouse," Nina Williams said. "She had a soft voice. She was a soft person. She was not aggressive. She was very passive. This is not her."

Nina Williams said her sister was concerned about verbal abuse from Callier and was planning to leave. But Lynnette didn't make it.

"I should have listened a little bit more," Nina Williams told Fox 4's Shannon O'Brien on Monday. "I should have tried a little bit harder to get her away or to tell her that she didn't deserve it. I don't know, you know. I am sorry, but I love you and that's all I can say."

Kamille Washington with the Rose Brooks Center has seen this type of tragedy before.

"It takes a split second for verbal abuse to turn into physical abuse," Washington said. "It could be one argument that goes to the left and then it goes into something more explosive."

She said victims of domestic abuse often need help making a safety plan to get out and have a safe place to go.

"Most of the time we try to assess what the danger avenues are if the person has access to a weapon, if they have ever threatened with a weapon, if they have ever threatened to kill their partner," Washington said. "Those are indicators that things are escalating out of control."

Nina Williams hopes her sister's story can have some positive effect.

"This is happening too much to young women," she said. "I just hope that my sisters story can help someone, like I said, get out of their situation."