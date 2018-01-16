Is “It” all that? What about “The Foreigner” and “Marshall?” Popcorn Bag home video reviews!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A creepy clown, a foreign agent, and courtroom intrigue are the subjects of three new movies available this week on DVD or for streaming. Shawn and Russ serve as your curators!

1) IT (R) Warner Brothers RUSS No clowning around, "It" is up there with "Stand By Me" and "The Shawshank Redemption" as one of the best big screen adaptations of a work by Steven King. Yes, it's scary and gory, but it's also funny and the dialogue between the nerdy kids keeps this horror entry afloat. SHAWN "It" is an instant horror classic. It's creepy, strange and 100 percent Stephen King. It's like the "Goonies" except it's the Stephen King version. "It's" narrative is strong and the group of young actors are the best I've seen in a while. RUSS "It" captures the awkwardness of youth while serving up the creepiness horror fans demand. SHAWN 2017 was a great year for subversive horror. "Get Out" "Split" now "It." I loved the tension and the attention to detail. Not a fan of killer clowns. RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags SHAWN: 5 Popcorn Bags

2) THE FOREIGNER (R)

STX Films

RUSS Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan star in "The Foreigner ," a dark revenge thriller. There's plenty of action for fans of the genre, but this is only for those who can look past the movie's plot deficiencies. SHAWN There are too many plot holes and for a Jackie Chan movie the action is very basic. RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags SHAWN: 2 Popcorn Bags

3) MARSHALL (PG-130

Open Road Films

RUSS The courtroom drama "Marshall" is about one of the earliest cases handled by Thurgood Marshall before he became a Supreme Court justice. Chadwick Boseman is fine as the brash young jurist. The production is handsome, the actors are fine and its heart is in the right place. But in its execution, “Marshall” is standard courtroom fare. SHAWN “Marshall’ is important. It's a deeply profound experience. Director Reginald Hudlin delivers a fresh perspective with this first-rate film that is both tremendously thought-provoking and highly entertaining although this isn’t a biopic but a crime thriller. RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

