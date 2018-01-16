Kansas Gov. Brownback touts $362 million plan for new Lansing prison ahead of committee’s vote

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, Kan. -- “It’s old. It smells,” Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback said Tuesday from the Lansing Correctional Facility.

Brownback is pushing for a $362 million plan to build a new prison -- within the footprint of the current complex -- in a lease-to-own arrangement with a private corrections company.

The state’s finance committee is set to vote on the plan Thursday in Topeka.

If approved, the state of Kansas would eventually lease the new Lansing prison for 20 years before the state resumes full ownership.

A governor’s aide tells FOX 4 the arrangement would save Kansas taxpayers $23 million.

Some democrats and even fellow republicans have criticized the $362 million lease-to-own arrangement.

The Lansing Correctional Facility is 150 years old and dates back to the Civil War. Many of the stone and concrete foundations are crumbling, and prison staffers complain the Lansing prison is out-of-date and an unsafe work environment.

Lansing’s mayor, Mike Smith, came to a news conference at the prison Tuesday to say he supports the governor’s plan.

“I want to see the state prison stay here locally in Lansing,” Smith said. “We’re partners with them, and we’re set up to work for another 150 years with them.”