Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye welcome baby girl

Posted 1:34 pm, January 16, 2018, by

Honorees Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the Time 100 Gala celebrating the Time 100 issue of the Most Influential People at The World at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 21, 2015 in New York. AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — It’s a girl for Kim Kardashian West and her husband, Kanye West, via surrogate.

Kardashian West announced Tuesday on her app under the headline “We’re so in Love” that their third baby was born early Monday and weighed in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

The couple is “incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true,” Kardashian West says. She also thanked their surrogate’s doctors and nurses, adding that their kids North and Saint are “especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

Kardashian West did not reveal the new arrival’s name. It was unclear where the baby was born.

The reality star and makeup mogul suffered from placenta accreta, a potentially life-threatening complication, during her two pregnancies.