× Man charged with firing shots at 2 KC officers in marked car claims he was just shooting into the air

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors filed charges Tuesday against a local man they say fired shots at two Kansas City police officers in a marked KCPD vehicle on Saturday night.

Prosecutors charged Isaiah D. Jackson, 26, with two counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal actions and one count of unlawful use of a weapon for his alleged involvement in the incident.

According to court records, the shooting happened near Blue Parkway and Kensington around 11:13 p.m. The officers say they heard loud gunshots then noticed the rear passenger window of their patrol vehicle broke out. One officer initially thought he had been shot because he felt something hit the back of his head. He sustained only a small laceration.

Court documents say the officers then decided to pursue the suspect vehicle. The chase lasted about two minutes.

Prosecutors say Jackson eventually pulled over on Blue Parkway where he was taken into custody. Jackson told police he was driving in the area and said he had fired a weapon in the air minutes before passing a marked police car. But city cameras in the ares tell a different story. According to that footage, the suspect vehicle slows to the same rate of speed as the police vehicle, hits his brakes about the time the police vehicle brakes. Then the suspect drives quickly away.

Prosecutors requested that Jackson’s bond be set at $100,000 cash.