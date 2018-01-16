Overland Park police to file charges against woman who made false report of assault on Indian Creek Trail

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police say they will file charges against a woman who filed an unfounded report of assault on the Indian Creek Trail last weekend.

Police said a woman reported she had been assaulted early Saturday morning on the trail near Lamar and West 103rd Street in Overland Park. The woman even reportedly provided a description of the attacker.

Later Saturday evening, police said after investigating, they determined that report was unfounded.

Overland Park Police spokesman John Lacy said Tuesday they will file charges against the woman but did not provide any further details.

Lacy said the case is still under investigation, but officers might release more information Friday or early next week.