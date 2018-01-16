Reward rises to $5,500 in search for shooter who killed 2 horses in Bates County

BATES COUNTY, Mo. — The owner of a car dealership in Bates County has offered to match the Human Society of Missouri’s reward in connection to the killing of two horses.

Mark Muller, owner of Max Motors in Butler, is offering an additional $2,500 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person who shot Terry Wisdom’s two horses in the head on Christmas Eve in Amoret, Missouri.

On Monday, The Humane Society of Missouri informed FOX 4 News that they had launched an investigation into the shootings and was offering a $2,500 reward. That’s in addition to the $500 reward the horses’ owner, Terry Wisdom, and his friends have set up. With Muller’s offer, that brings the total to $5,500.

After seeing the story on fox4kc.com, he told FOX 4’s Zac Summers he had to do something to help catch the culprit; he also challenged others to help.

“I would like to double the reward to help find the cowards who shot Wisdom’s horses,” said Muller. “Count me in for $2,500 more and let’s catch them.”

Wisdom’s two horses, Rusty and Brownie, were found dead on a property on N.W. County Road 12001, about 14 miles west of Butler, Missouri, in Bates County. Rusty was shot between the eyes, and Brownie was shot from the back of the head, according to Wisdom. They were inside a fenced area.

Wisdom said he raised Rusty, who was 30 years old, since he was just a colt. He said he also had Brownie, who was 9, for most of his life.

“These were like my kids,” said Wisdom. “I just want to know someone would do this. It’s senseless. If you have a grudge against a person, take it out on them not their animal.”

If you know anything about the case, call the Animal Cruelty Hotline at 1-800-383-9835.

