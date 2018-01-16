Sheet pan chicken fajitas recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(Makes 8 fajitas with 2 fajitas as a serving)

Seasoning:

2 teaspoon chili powder (optional for more heat: 1 tsp ancho chili powder 1 tsp regular chili powder)

1 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground paprika

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

Salt and freshly ground black pepper (to taste)

Fajita filling:

1/2 lbs. boneless skinless chicken breasts, sliced into 1/2-inch thick strips

1 red, green and yellow bell pepper, cored and sliced into strips (3 whole total)

1 medium yellow onion, sliced from top to root

2 cloves garlic, minced

3 Tablespoons olive oil

2 Tablespoons fresh lime juice

3 Tablespoons chopped cilantro

8 taco size flour tortillas