Sheet pan chicken fajitas recipe

(Makes 8 fajitas with 2 fajitas as a serving)
Seasoning:
2 teaspoon chili powder (optional for more heat: 1 tsp ancho chili powder 1 tsp regular chili powder)
1 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon ground paprika
1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
Salt and freshly ground black pepper (to taste)
Fajita filling:
1/2 lbs. boneless skinless chicken breasts, sliced into 1/2-inch thick strips
1 red, green and yellow bell pepper, cored and sliced into strips (3 whole total)
1 medium yellow onion, sliced from top to root
2 cloves garlic, minced
3 Tablespoons olive oil
2 Tablespoons fresh lime juice
3 Tablespoons chopped cilantro
8 taco size flour tortillas