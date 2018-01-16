Trial set to begin in ex-Chiefs player’s road-rage killing

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 21: Jason Trusnik #93 of the Miami Dolphins is unable to prevent Joe McKnight #22 of the Kansas City Chiefs from scoring a touchdown on September 21, 2014 at Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Chiefs defeat the Dolphins 34-15. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

GRETNA, La. — The trial in a road-rage shooting that left a former NFL football player Joe McKnight dead is set to begin in a New Orleans suburb.

Fifty-five-year-old Ronald Gasser is charged with second-degree murder in the Dec. 1, 2016, shooting of the former running back.

McKnight played college ball at Southern California before three seasons with the New York Jets and one with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Police said the confrontation took place as they were traveling over a Mississippi River bridge in New Orleans and on roads in neighboring Jefferson Parish.

Gasser’s attorneys have cast the 28-year-old McKnight as the aggressor and are expected to argue Gasser shot in self-defense.

Jury selection was set to begin Tuesday.