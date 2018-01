KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Water bubbling up out of the ground is causing dangerous conditions for drivers on Tuesday.

Large patches of thick ice formed on sections of Ward Parkway near Shawnee Mission Parkway after water began bubbling up from the ground.

Road crews are aware of the problem, but have not said precisely what is causing it. It is unknown when the problem will be cleared up.

Drivers continued to drive over the ice, but conditions are dangerous.