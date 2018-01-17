Icy weather delays trial in death of ex-Chiefs running back

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 21: Jason Trusnik #93 of the Miami Dolphins is unable to prevent Joe McKnight #22 of the Kansas City Chiefs from scoring a touchdown on September 21, 2014 at Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Chiefs defeat the Dolphins 34-15. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

GRETNA, La. — The trial of a man who shot former NFL player Joe McKnight has been postponed due to weather conditions.

The Jefferson Parish Courthouse will be closed due to icy weather. Jurors were seated late Tuesday and opening arguments could start Thursday.

Fifty-six-year-old Ronald Gasser is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting. His lawyers have laid the groundwork for a self-defense case, casting McKnight,  as the aggressor in a road rage incident.

Police said they had crossed a Mississippi River bridge in New Orleans Dec. 1, 2016 and pulled over in neighboring Jefferson Parish, where the shooting occurred.

McKnight played college ball at Southern California before three seasons with the New York Jets and one with the Kansas City Chiefs.

 

 