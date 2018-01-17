× Icy weather delays trial in death of ex-Chiefs running back

GRETNA, La. — The trial of a man who shot former NFL player Joe McKnight has been postponed due to weather conditions.

The Jefferson Parish Courthouse will be closed due to icy weather. Jurors were seated late Tuesday and opening arguments could start Thursday.

Fifty-six-year-old Ronald Gasser is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting. His lawyers have laid the groundwork for a self-defense case, casting McKnight, as the aggressor in a road rage incident.

Police said they had crossed a Mississippi River bridge in New Orleans Dec. 1, 2016 and pulled over in neighboring Jefferson Parish, where the shooting occurred.

McKnight played college ball at Southern California before three seasons with the New York Jets and one with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The booking photo of Ronald Gasser. He was booked late Monday night on one count of manslaughter in the death of Joe McKnight. pic.twitter.com/1SYVnBiU0V — WWL-TV (@WWLTV) December 6, 2016