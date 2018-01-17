If you fall into an icy pond, here’s how local firefighters will rescue you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK GROVE, Mo. – Many people try to stay inside when temperatures dip below freezing, but on Wednesday local firefighters did just the opposite, using the cold to their advantage for training.

Firefighters from Sni Valley and Central Jackson County fire protection districts began ice and cold water rescue training in Jackson County.

“It’s just an awareness type of thing because we’re mutual-aid partners. We do a lot of different calls together, and this is one of them,” said Jason Barnett, battalion chief with the Sni Valley Fire Protection District.

Using three different scenarios, first-responders practiced rescuing victims from icy emergencies.

“What you want to do is make sure everybody understands the equipment that they have to utilize, the types of suits, how to make access properly and safely,” said Chief Carl Scarborough with the Sni Valley Fire Protection District.

During the rescues, firefighters wear suits made with neoprene, which is a synthetic, rubber-like material that's designed to withstand extreme temperatures.

“We will have folks that will go ice skating," Scarborough said. "Hockey is a big thing, so folks will like to get out on the ice. Kids will like to get out on the ice and explore. They don’t understand how to operate properly, how to check the thickness of the ice before they get out on it, so they actually put themselves at risk."

These types of emergencies can be dangerous or even deadly for the victims.

“It’s a critical emergency because they just don’t have much time," Scarborough said. "Hypothermia will get to them so fast that they just don’t have a lot of survival time. That’s why it’s important [for us] to be ready to go in a rescue situation."

Local firefighters said they haven't gotten very many of these calls for ice and cold water rescues, and they’re hoping not to for the remainder of the season. But if these calls come in, they’re prepared thanks to this training.