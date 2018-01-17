‘It’s fantastic’: Cast of ‘The Color Purple’ tours American Jazz Museum on day off in Kansas City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The cast of "The Color Purple" is in Kansas City to entertain us, but on Wednesday, they got some entertainment of their own.

The cast got a break from their North American tour and instead toured the American Jazz Museum to get a taste of jazz and its rich history in Kansas City.

“Jazz is really Kansas City's ambassador," said Cheptoo Kositany-Buckner, the executive director of the American Jazz Museum. "It has traveled the world. It has traveled the nation, and we want everybody who comes to Kansas City to come and really experience this true American art form."

And the cast of "The Color Purple" certainly enjoyed their experience.

“Oh my God, I'm loving it!" said Gavin Gregory, who plays Mister in the musical. "I knew somewhat of some things, but I did not know the magnitude of the history that Kansas City has in terms of African American culture, jazz. It's mind-blowing to me. It really is."

“I think it's fantastic," said N’Jameh Camara, who plays Nettie. "I've gone to the Motown Museum in Detroit and different museums all over the country, and this is the first strictly jazz museum I've been to. And I didn't know anything about jazz in Kansas City. This is so new, and it's exciting. I start to see why some of the music genres in our show exist and why they exist for certain characters.”

Kositany-Buckner said the Broadway revival musical and the museum are all connected.

“It’s about the African American culture. It's about music. It's about cultural bridges, and it's also about them being ambassadors, to tell people about the American Jazz Museum and the wonderful things that Kansas City has to offer,” Kositany-Buckner said.

"The Color Purple" is on stage at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts through Jan. 21. Tickets for musical are on sale with limited availability and are available at the Kansas City Broadway Series' website, the Kauffman Center's website, the center's box office or by calling 816-994-7222.