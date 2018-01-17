Kansas City police to take steps to curb the violence after high number of 2017 homicides

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The number of violent crimes was at an all time high in 2017, Kansas City police say. Now, the department is taking extra steps to curb the violence.

KCPD shared last year's crime statistics with the Kansas City Council and admitted the number of homicides was "extremely high."

There were 149 murders in 2017, compared to 128 in 2016 and 110 in 2015. Most of the homicides were shootings, and the victims were mostly black men from 25-44 years old.

KC Police Chief Rick Smith said he has a new plan he hopes will help curb the growing number.

In the plan, the department will increase the number of crime information officers at each police station from one to two. There will also be an additional social worker at each police station.

The plan also includes raising the reward someone will get for calling the TIPS Hotline with information that leads to an arrest. Smith said he'll also start meeting weekly with every patrol division.