KC Theater League hosting Facebook live event to answer questions about “Hamilton” tickets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The hit Broadway show “Hamilton” is coming to Kansas City, and everyone is talking about how to get their hands on the highly coveted tickets.

The only way to guarantee seats for the show is to become a season member of the KC Theater League, but there is currently a waiting list. The KC Theater League says this is the first time they've had to put people on a waiting list.

First dibs on seats goes to people who renew their 2017-18 season tickets by mid-February. Remaining tickets will then be sold in the spring of 2019.

The musical follows the story of Alexander Hamilton, the first secretary of treasury of the United States.

It blends hip hop, jazz, blues, r&b and rap.

The show comes to town for three weeks in the summer of 2019 and runs from Monday, June 18 through Saturday, July 7.

There's been so much interest, that the KC Broadway Series will host a Facebook live event Wednesday at 1 p.m. for people to ask questions.

Prices for the show have not yet been announced. In St. Louis there was a long line of fans waiting overnight for tickets to go on sale. There they ranged from $80 to $175.