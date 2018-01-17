FOX4 Forecast: A Windy Warmup Begins!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a morning low of -4°, we climbed 31° to an afternoon high of 27° on Wednesday! This is just the beginning of the transition to milder Pacific air...but the warmup includes some very windy days ahead with gusts between 30 and 35 mph...so wind chills will still be in our vocabulary for another 36 hours or so. We also have some rain in parts of the weekend forecast, which I'll discuss in the updated Long Ranger...right here:

