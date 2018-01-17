MLK dream lives on in UMKC athletes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Monday was Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a holiday, and for good reason. It was a day to remember, reflect, and appreciate the work and sacrifice of the late civil rights leader who was assassinated during the summer of 1968.

FOX 4 paid a visit to the campus of UMKC Monday afternoon where there were no classes, but the Kangaroos basketball teams were still hard at work getting ready for their upcoming schedule.

FOX 4 talked to three players -- two from the women's team, one from the men's -- and got their take on what MLK Day means to them, how they view the late Dr. King's legacy, and their responsibility keep his dream alive.