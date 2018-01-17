Mother of murdered 3-year-old KC boy hopes increased reward will bring her son justice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The mother of a 3-year-old boy who was murdered last May wants justice for her young son.

Marcus Haislip died on May 12 at 54th Street and Park in KCMO. He was sitting in a car with his family when bullets pierced the car, killing him. Marcus' father and uncle were also shot but survived.

On Wednesday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Kansas City police increased their reward to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

The boy's mother, who asked FOX4 not to show her face or reveal her name, said she misses her little boy every day.

"I miss his kisses and hugs and him telling me he loved me," she said.

Marcus' mother said she was on the phone when her 3-year-old son was shot.

"I just heard them screaming, and I heard someone say, 'He's dead,'" she said.

She couldn't believe it then, and even now, it's still hard to think about.

"In the beginning I cried a lot. I still cry," she said. "I had a little break down the other day."

Marcus's mother hopes the increased reward will help officials finally arrest her son's killer.

"He deserves justice," she said. "He was innocent."