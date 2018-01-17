Officials increase reward to $10,000 for information in 3-year-old KC boy’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The reward has gone up for information in the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old Kansas City boy, officials announced Wednesday.

Marcus Haislip died on May 12 at 54th Street and Park in KCMO. He was sitting in a car with his family when bullets pierced the car, killing him. Marcus' father and uncle were also shot but survived.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Kansas City police are now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

There were several witnesses, officials said, and investigators believe fear is one of the reasons no one has come forward with information.

A spokesperson for the ATF said they have three people in custody on federal gun charges, and they believe one of those guys might be the person who killed Marcus.

Anyone with information is asked to call 888-ATF-TIPS or text ATFKC to 63975 to help investigators solve this case.