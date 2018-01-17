Park University student to play in international violin competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Violin student Laurel Gagnon will be performing at one of the most competitive music competitions in the world.

She'll travel to Singapore later this month to perform in the Singapore International Violin Competition. The event begins Jan. 28. The first round concludes Feb. 8.

Gagnon recently graduated in May 2017 with a Bachelor of Music Performance in Applied Music, Violin. She's currently pursuing a Master of Music in Performance at Park University International Center for Music. Gagnon is studying with Ben Sayevich.

She's one of 34 competitors from 11 countries in the event, and she's one of five from the U.S.

The New Hampshire native started playing at the age of three and was recently named a 2015 Naftzger Young Artist Award winner. She performed for the first time at the age of 12, performing Sarasate's "Zigeunerweisen" with the New Hampshire Youth Symphony.

In 2015, Gagnon appeared with the Kansas City Chamber Orchestra and students of Ben Sayevich's violin studio, performing Vivaldi's "Four Seasons." In 2016, she was once again invited to appear with the Kansas City Chamber Orchestra, performing Wieniawski's "Polonaise Brilliante No. 4."

Those competing in the international competition come from around the world, including: Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Singapore, Ukraine, Russia, Switzerland, United Kingdom, China and Bulgaria.

The competition is open to all violinists below the age of 30. To be considered in 2018, applicants submitted a blind-listening video recording. The process was audited independently, and the decision of the jury was final. The video portion checked for the authenticity of the submission.

Candidates will draw lots before the start of the competition to establish the order of who plays in the competition.