3 men arrested after woman goes to Raytown police station for help after being shot

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Three men have been arrested after a woman arrived at the Raytown Police Department looking for help after she’d been shot, officials say.

A Raytown Police spokesman said officers received report of a shooting at a gas station around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

When officers were on their way to the scene at the Valero Corner Store on 65th Street, the woman arrived at the station, suffering from a gunshot wound in an SUV riddled with bullet holes.

Police called for an ambulance, and the woman was taken to a nearby hospital. Information on her condition was not immediately available.

Two men were arrested at the gas station, and another man who was with the woman when she arrived at the station was also arrested.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.