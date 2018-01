OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police are investigating a road rage incident that occurred Wednesday.

Police said shortly after 5 p.m. they responded to a report of road rage near Interstate 435 and Roe Avenue. The caller reported a driver displayed a gun during a road rage incident.

It is unknown whether or not a shot was fired. The caller waited to get to a safe location to pull over and call police.

There were no injuries.

Overland Park police are still investigating.