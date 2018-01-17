Thief caught on camera stealing Grandview company’s $80,000 guardrail repair truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Their work keeps us safe, and thanks to a thief, that job was just made harder.

It’s already tough to fight freezing temps to install and repair highway guardrails around the metro. Now, the crews at Mar-Jim Contracting will have to do it without a critical piece of equipment.

Owner David O’Keefe shared surveillance video of a man breaking into his business and driving off in an $80,000 truck outfitted to protect his crews while working along roadsides.

Watch the surveillance footage in the video player above.

The man is seen on the property for more than an hour. He runs across the front parking lot, uses trash from a dumpster as a prop to help him hop the fence, then goes from truck to truck trying to get in.

He got into one and spent the next few minutes trying to attach an expensive trailer with another piece of equipment. After several unsuccessful attempts and circles of the parking lot, he’s seen driving through the exit in the truck.

“You have nothing better to do on a Sunday night at five in the morning when it’s 0 degrees, -15 wind chill, than go steal somebody’s truck that helps them work and make a living for not only himself but for his guys?" O'Keefe said. "It’s just frustrating. If you’ve got it, bring it back. We’ll take it.”

The owner said the trucks are not readily available, and although insurance is working with him, there are many uncovered related expenses, plus the added distress of falling victim to a crime.

If you have information, call the Grandview Police Department at 816-316-4985.