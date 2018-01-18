× Bill Snyder’s grandson dead at 22

MANHATTAN, Kan. — A grandson of K-State football coach Bill Snyder- Matthew Snyder – is dead, The Manhattan Mercury is reporting.

Matthew was just 22 years old. He is the son of assistant coach Sean Snyder, who has worked for the team for seven seasons.

According to the report, not much is known at this point about how he died. Emergency personnel did respond to a call Wednesday around 1:10 p.m. at his parent’s house.

Riley County police say foul play is not suspected.

K-State’s athletic department has not yet made a comment in regard to the incident.

Matthew leaves behind a sister and a brother. He was one of Bill’s eight grandchildren.