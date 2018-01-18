One dead, one injured in shooting in Northland neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One person is dead after a shooting in the Northland late Wednesday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. at a home near NE 39th and North Kensington. Several people called police and reported hearing gunshots in the area. Some also noted seeing a man staggering in the street.

When police arrived they found a man dead from a gunshot wound inside of the house. First responders took the man seen staggering in the street to the hospital with injuries to his face.

No motive or suspect information has been released. It is also not clear whether the man who died and the man who was injured knew each other.

Police did say this is being investigated as a homicide. This is the third of 2018 in Kansas City, Mo.

If you have any information that can help police in their investigation, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.