× Concert coming to Kauffman Stadium for first time in 39 years

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time in 39 year, Kauffman Stadium will host a concert.

The Royals did not say when it will be or who the concert will feature, but they did say the headliner will be announced Friday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m.

Check back with FOX4 to see who will take the stage for the big event.

Baseball and Royals Hall of Famer George Brett will be there for the announcement along with other Royals personnel and the president of Live Nation Midwest.