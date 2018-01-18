Everyone’s ready for the 2018 Royals Fanfest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Royals and their fans are looking forward to seeing each other again for the 2018 Royals FanFest presented by Commerce Bank on Friday, January 26 and Saturday, January 27 at Kansas City Convention Center's Bartle Hall.

Friday, January 26 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Exclusive access for Season Ticket Members 2:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Open to all fans

Saturday, January 27 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Exclusive access for Season Ticket Members 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Open to all fans



Fans may purchase Royals FanFest tickets by visiting www.royals.com/fanfest. Tickets may also be purchased by visiting the Kauffman Stadium Box Office during business hours (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Royals season ticket members should purchase online via the special link they will receive.

Ticket prices for Royals FanFest are as follows:

Friday -- Youth: $7

Friday -- Adult: $9

Saturday -- Youth: $10

Saturday -- Adult: $15

* Online orders are subject to applicable service fees.

Autographs: