Everyone’s ready for the 2018 Royals Fanfest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Royals and their fans are looking forward to seeing each other again for the 2018 Royals FanFest presented by Commerce Bank on Friday, January 26 and Saturday, January 27 at Kansas City Convention Center's Bartle Hall.
- Friday, January 26
- 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Exclusive access for Season Ticket Members
- 2:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Open to all fans
- Saturday, January 27
- 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Exclusive access for Season Ticket Members
- 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Open to all fans
Fans may purchase Royals FanFest tickets by visiting www.royals.com/fanfest. Tickets may also be purchased by visiting the Kauffman Stadium Box Office during business hours (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Royals season ticket members should purchase online via the special link they will receive.
Ticket prices for Royals FanFest are as follows:
Friday -- Youth: $7
Friday -- Adult: $9
Saturday -- Youth: $10
Saturday -- Adult: $15
* Online orders are subject to applicable service fees.
Autographs:
The list of Royals players, coaches, Royals alumni, front office executives, and broadcasters that will make appearances on the many Sprint autograph stages at the 2018 Royals FanFest is subject to change.
Autographs will be on a first-come, first-served basis to the first 150 fans for each session. While you're there, be sure to stop by the FOX4 booth and say hello to some of the familiar faces you'll recognize who are 'working for you' for FOX4 newscasts!
FOX4 FanFest booth:
Come visit:
Friday, Jan. 26:
Noon-2:15 p.m.
Dhomonique Ricks & Pat McGonigle
2:15-4:30 p.m.
Abby Eden & Mark Alford
4:30-7:00 p.m.
Kerri Stowell & Kim Byrnes
7:00-8:30 p.m.
John Holt & Loren Halifax
Saturday, Jan. 27:
9:00-11:30 a.m.
Rob Collins & Nicole DiAntonio
11:30 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.
Nick Vasos & Kathy Quinn
2:00-4:30 p.m.
Michelle Bogowith & Karli Ritter
4:30-6:30 p.m.
Joe Lauria & Meagan Dillard
Royals who will attend the FanFest (subject to change):
- Scott Barlow
- Jorge Bonifracio
- Billy Burns
- Drew Butera
- Hunter Dozier
- Danny Duffy
- Brian flynn
- Cam Gallagher
- Alex Gordon
- Nathan Karns
- Ian Kennedy
- Brandon Moss
- Kevin McCarthy
- Whit Merrifield
- Bubba Starling
- Paulo Orlando
- Salvador Perez
- Ned Yost
- Kyle Zimmer