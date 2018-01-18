Fire destroys piece of KC history that was most recently home to recording studio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Fire ripped through a piece of Kansas City history overnight Wednesday.

The building at 9th and Tracy, which once housed the city's first vegetarian restaurant, is now in need of serious repair.

Flames licked high into the night sky destroying much of the roof and backside of the building. It took several hours for firefighters to put out the blaze. Thankfully no one was inside the building at the time of the fire and no firefighters were injured.

Unity Church built the structure in 1920 and used it as a vegetarian restaurant. It closed years ago and was transformed into a retail space with apartments on top. Weird Stuff Antiques had a store inside for many years but recently moved to a new location.

Most recently, the building was used as studio space. One man, who did not want to appear on camera, told FOX 4 that his friend built a recording studio on the second floor, and all their equipment was destroyed. He said there were several other small businesses inside as well.

Fire investigators were still working to determine the cause.