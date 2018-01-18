FOX4 viewer finds stolen Grandview guardrail repair truck in vacant lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — A local business owner was reunited with a stolen guardrail repair truck Thursday.

David O’Keefe, owner of Mar-Jim Contracting, reached out to FOX4 Thursday with the good news.

He says someone with the Jackson County Water Department saw the story on FOX4 and called Grandview police.

"It was in a vacant parking lot still in Grandview," O'Keefe said. "Thank you again so much for coming out and exposing this. It could have been months, if ever, recovering this unit."

O'Keefe said the truck appears to be in decent condition.

" Very happy to get it back," O'Keefe said. "Would have been an enormous hassle getting it replaced. Successful Problem Solvers episode.”

O’Keefe shared surveillance video Wednesday of a man breaking into his business and driving off in an $80,000 truck outfitted to protect his crews while working along roadsides.

Watch the surveillance footage in the video player above.

The man is seen on the property for more than an hour. He runs across the front parking lot, uses trash from a dumpster as a prop to help him hop the fence, then goes from truck to truck trying to get in.

He got into one and spent the next few minutes trying to attach an expensive trailer with another piece of equipment. After several unsuccessful attempts and circles of the parking lot, he’s seen driving through the exit in the truck.

“You have nothing better to do on a Sunday night at five in the morning when it’s 0 degrees, -15 wind chill, than go steal somebody’s truck that helps them work and make a living for not only himself but for his guys?" O'Keefe told FOX4 during that interview. "It’s just frustrating. If you’ve got it, bring it back. We’ll take it.”

The owner said the trucks are not readily available, and although insurance is working with him, there are many uncovered related expenses, plus the added distress of falling victim to a crime.