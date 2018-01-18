Great deals on cruises you can take advantage right now

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All these cold temperatures have many people dreaming of a warm getaway somewhere near the water.

Cruise expert Stewart Chiron joined FOX4 Thursday, Jan. 18 to share some excellent deals you can take advantage of right now.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Gloryf

7–night Eastern or Western Caribbean from Miami to Amber Cove, St John/ St Thomas, San Juan and Grand Turk OR Grand Cayman, Roatan, Belize and Cozumel

Prices were from $1799 PP NOW from $499 PP

Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Equinox

7-night Eastern or Western Caribbean from Miami to San Juan, St Maarten and St Kitts/ Nevis OR Key West, Costa Maya, Cozumel and Grand Cayman

Prices were from $1799 PP NOW from $599 PP

Princess Cruises’ Regal Princess

7-night Eastern or Western Caribbean cruises from Ft Lauderdale to Amber Cover, St John/ St Thomas and St Maarten OR Princess Cays (private beach), Grand Cayman, Costa Maya and Cozumel

Prices were from $1599 PP NOW from $649 PP

NCL’s Norwegian Escape

7-night Western Caribbean from Miami to Falmouth, Grand Cayman, Costa Maya and Nassau

Prices were from $1599 PP NOW from $499 PP

For more information call 1-800-700-3881 or click here.