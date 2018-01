× Pedestrian passing by burning house helps pull injured man to safety

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire near 38th and Haskell Thursday.

The fire broke out around 2:22 p.m.

A pedestrian passing by the burning house helped pull an injured man out to safety.

It is unclear whether the man’s injuries are serious.

FOX4 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available. Refresh this page for the latest.