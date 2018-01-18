Rob Riggle, who actually served in the military, stars in “12 Strong.”

Posted 1:14 pm, January 18, 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City native Rob Riggle is a busy guy. The former Marine is enjoying major success in movies, TV shows and commercials. However, he still finds time to return home to Kansas City. The actor tells Fox 4’s Shawn Edwards how he has handled his success and what he loves so much about his hometown.