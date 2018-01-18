Ted’s Café Escondido’s Best Mexican Tacos
Ingredients:
– 6 oz. Fajita Meat (Beef or Chicken) Cooked and Seasoned to taste (Preferably cooked on an open-flame chargrill)
– 2.5 oz. Fresh Chopped Onions
– 1oz. Margarine
– 1oz. Soy Sauce Marinade (.25oz Soy Sauce/.5oz Pineapple Juice/.25oz. Water)
– .5 oz. Freshly Chopped Cilantro
– 4 Corn Tortillas
Directions:
- Dice cooked Fajita Meat into ¼” pieces
- On medium high stove, Sauté meat, onions, margarine and Soy Sauce marinade in skillet for 2-3min or until onions start to caramelize.
- Add Cilantro and toss a few times.
- Serve on Corn Tortillas, open face style.