Ted’s Café Escondido’s Best Mexican Tacos

Ingredients:

–          6 oz. Fajita Meat (Beef or Chicken) Cooked and Seasoned to taste (Preferably cooked on an open-flame chargrill)

–          2.5 oz. Fresh Chopped Onions

–          1oz. Margarine

–          1oz. Soy Sauce Marinade (.25oz Soy Sauce/.5oz Pineapple Juice/.25oz. Water)

–          .5 oz. Freshly Chopped Cilantro

–          4 Corn Tortillas

Directions:

  • Dice cooked Fajita Meat into ¼” pieces
  • On medium high stove, Sauté meat, onions, margarine and Soy Sauce marinade in skillet for 2-3min or until onions start to caramelize.
  • Add Cilantro and toss a few times.
  • Serve on Corn Tortillas, open face style.