Two Kansas City brothers charged with first-degree murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City brothers, ages 25 and 26, are charged with first degree murder related to the murder of a man whose body was found wrapped in a blanket and dumped in the grass in northeast Kansas City in August 2017.

Police says the Antonia Love, 25, and Miguel Love, 26, assaulted the victim, Michael Anthony High-Frump, inside a residence in Independence. They say High-Frump was restrained for several hours before he died. According to court documents, they believe the motive for the murder was a drug deal. Police say High-Frump had many wounds on his body.

They say the brothers then carried him out of the basement, wrapped him in a blanket or sheet, put him in the trunk of a vehicle and then dumped his body in the grass in the area of Cliff Drive and Chestnut.

The Love brothers are also charged with kidnapping, abandonment of a corpse and two counts armed criminal action.

Prosecutors requested a bond of $250,000 cash for each defendant.