KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A water main break near 63rd and Oak in South Kansas City is disrupting homeowners and businesses Thursday morning.

The actual break is along Oak Street and happened before 4:30 a.m.

Water crews have shut off the water in the area, which has left two businesses and several homes without water.

Water that had flowed out onto the street was beginning to freeze. If you must drive in the area, do so with caution.

