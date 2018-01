× Def Leppard and Journey will rock Sprint Center this summer as part of 58 city tour

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Def Leppard and Journey are bringing their 2018 tour to Kansas City this summer.

The two bands will perform at Sprint Center Wednesday, July 25. It’s part of their 58 city tour that kicks of May 21 in Hartford, Conn.

Live Nation Entertainment made the announcement Friday morning.

Ticket sales for some of the tour stops begin Saturday, Feb. 3 at LiveNation.com.