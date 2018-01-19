Fifth grader unknowingly passes out medical marijuana gummies at school

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A fifth grader was suspended and her parents are now under investigation after she passed out gummy bears at her New Mexico elementary school, unaware the candy contained THC, a local TV station reported Thursday.

The unknowing fifth grader allegedly handed out the candy to fourth graders at Albuquerque School of Excellence’s cafeteria.

Three students ate a single gummy, and the girl who brought the THC-laced candy ate three or four, KRQE reports.

“I started feeling really dizzy. I felt like the room was going to flip to the side,” an unidentified 9-year-old told the TV station. “She had this box, it had a label on it that said ‘Incredibles.’ We just thought it was ordinary gummies.”

Incredibles brand medical marijuana later told the TV station they do not make gummy bears, and suspect someone counterfeited the logo.

While feeling the effects, the fifth grader said she could not see, dean of elementary students Kristy Del Curto told the station.

THC gummies can be two to 100 times stronger than traditional marijuana, according to KRQE.

“Pure THC, I mean like that’s more potent than smoking marijuana,” one parents told the station.

Paramedics responded and monitored the students until the effects wore off.

The students later said they know drugs are bad, and the unidentified 9-year-old said she was sad she did them.

“All those lessons I took about not taking drugs were all for nothing,” she told the station.

Curto said she does not believe the fifth grader knew the gummies were laced, but the child was suspended for a week regardless.

The girl’s parents said the gummies were medicinal, KRQE reports. They are now under investigation.

Regardless of what is found, a parent told KRQE whoever owned the gummies is irresponsible.

“The first thing that came to my mind is irresponsible parents because that’s dangerous.”